Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.10. 1,074,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,370. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
