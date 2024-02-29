Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 59.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 127,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

