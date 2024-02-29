Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. 27,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,428. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.