Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

