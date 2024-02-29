Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 208,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

