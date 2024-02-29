Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 946,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

