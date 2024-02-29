Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $286.23. 187,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,773. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.