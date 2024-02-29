Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.4 %

CCI traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,396. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

