Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $929.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,636. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $955.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $831.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

