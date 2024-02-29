Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,381. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

