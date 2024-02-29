Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $496,611,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

