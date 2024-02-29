Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,135 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 272% compared to the typical volume of 1,916 put options.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 38.8 %

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 9,607,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

