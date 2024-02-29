iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.22

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 39182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

