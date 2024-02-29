iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $91.32.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
