iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $91.32.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 103,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,289,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.