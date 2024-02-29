iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

