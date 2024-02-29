iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,149,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

