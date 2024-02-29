iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 18,031 shares.The stock last traded at $270.01 and had previously closed at $269.82.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
