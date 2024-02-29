iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 974,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

