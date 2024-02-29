Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.08. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

