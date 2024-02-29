Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $61,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

