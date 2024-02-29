Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $47,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE NVST opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.