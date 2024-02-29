Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

