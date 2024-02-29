Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,064 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
