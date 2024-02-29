James Lawrence Dolan Purchases 59,374 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 59,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $2,440,865.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,729. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,884,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $24,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

