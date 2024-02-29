Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

