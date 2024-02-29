Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average of $127.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

