JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

