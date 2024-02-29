JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $31.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

ALKT stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 303,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

