JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $109.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $108.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

