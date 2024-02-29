JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

DAN opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Dana will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Dana by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

