JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $142.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.52.

TXRH opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

