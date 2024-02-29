JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.37.

DV traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 3,774,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,334. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

