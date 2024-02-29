K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 1,646.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $24.61 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.