K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 1,646.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $24.61 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
