K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$5.52 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.96.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

