KALA BIO (KALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. KALA BIO has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at KALA BIO

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

