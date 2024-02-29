Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

