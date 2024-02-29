Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.
KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.
Keros Therapeutics Price Performance
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
