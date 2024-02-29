Kevin Krumm Sells 5,585 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APGGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in APi Group by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 250,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.