Kevin Krumm Sells 5,585 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in APi Group by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 250,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

