Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 122.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

