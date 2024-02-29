Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.45 Per Share

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 303 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.94. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The company has a market cap of £212.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,381.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.52) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

Featured Stories

