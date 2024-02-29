Klaviyo’s (KVYO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KVYO. Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.