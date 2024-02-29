KNOT Offshore Partners LP to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

KNOP opened at $5.57 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

