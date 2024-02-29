KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declares Dividend of $0.94

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.9374 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.57.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 0.2 %

KNYJY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

