KonPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $129,167.29 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. KonPay has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $129,167.29 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

