Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

