Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $65.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KTB. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

KTB stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

