Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

NYSE:KOP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,291 shares of company stock worth $2,758,779 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

