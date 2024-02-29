Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

