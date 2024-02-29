Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

KRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.67 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

