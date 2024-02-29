Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kyndryl worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

